SFA looking to end road woes

For the 1st time since 2010, the Stephen F. Austin football team will open the season on the road. That's not a good thing if you take into account that the Jacks didn't win a single game away from Homer Bryce Stadium in 2012. On the positive side, SFA will be taking on a two win team from last season in Weber State. Making the trip to Utah wont be easy, but it will give the Jacks a chance to earn their first road victory and get the monkey off their back. Head coach J.C. Harper's team did play some close games away from Nacogdoches, and fell to number 3 Montana State last year by just eight points. The Jacks know in order to change their fortune on the road, they have to create their own luck.

Harper says, "We are really going to have to go up and be the better football team, just as we did last year with Montana State. You know you play those teams, you have to be the better team and get it done. You can't do anything to beat yourself." Quarterback Brady Attaway added, "It will be a big challenge for us because last year we didn't win any road games and so that's our big plan right there to do to start off the year."

