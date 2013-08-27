Lufkin First Assembly helping drivers pay for gas during Saturday outreach event

Tuesday afternoon drivers crowded the West loop Chevron, some dreading filling up their tanks.

"It costs me 35 to 40 dollars to fill up and I dread coming to get gas every day, said Katie Hoolis, Driver."

Pastors at Lufkin First Assembly say they are hoping to ease the burden for drivers with a gas buy down this coming Saturday.

Outreach Pastor Alvin Vander Leest says it's a simple way for the church to help the community.

"If the current price is $3.50 a gallon, it will be $2.50," said Alvin Vander Leest, Outreach Pastor, Lufkin First Assembly.

Drivers will receive a dollar off each gallon of gas and save at least $10 at the pump.

And drivers say that dollar can make a huge difference for their budgets.

"I'll definitely be here, I'm working two jobs myself and times are hard," said Hoolis.

"School has started and it can be kind of tough, you got lunches, you got school supplies, school clothes, a lot of stuff coming at you," said Vander Leest.

Cashier Robert Boles has worked at the Chevron for three years and says he's seen first-hand the major changes in gas prices.

"Gas prices goes up and down and it's kind of hard for the community to get gas, this is going to benefit everybody," said Boles.

The buy down starts at 10:00 am and the first 400 cars will receive the discount.

Vander Leest says volunteers will be on hand directing traffic, washing windows, and taking out trash.

"In this day and age you have to be a church that that's not just meeting spiritual needs but also physical and sometimes monetary needs," said Vander Leest.

The buy down is exclusive to regular unleaded; drivers are limited to 10 gallons a vehicle.

