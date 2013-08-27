Lufkin native Fenley performs in AGT semi-finals

Tuesday night Lufkinnative Dave Fenley performed in the semi-final round on America's Got Talent.

Fenley's parents Theta andElton were at Jim Ann's in Lufkin for a watch party during the live broadcastof the show.

The couple has been tothree tapings of the live show and they say that it's been a surreal experience,watching their son live out his dream.

You can vote up to tentimes Tuesday night to help keep Fenley on the show and in the running for thegrand prize.

"It's nail biting tobe right there and it's a fun ride, it a real fun ride and we are happy to beon the journey."

You can vote for the hometown singer on theAmerica's Got Talent website or by phone.

