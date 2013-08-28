Groveton looking for good start against rival

A win in week zero could mean a lot, or it could mean very little come district play. But in the case of Groveton, a win on Friday night at home against rival Trinity would mean a whole lot. Now of course the ultimate goal is to make the playoffs and the quote un quote real season doesn't begin until league play, but the Indians are looking for a good start. Head coach Kevin Parker's team is coming off a down year and an early victory could help Groveton in the long-run end a two year playoff drought. Oh yeah, for extra motivation, Trinity knocked off the Indians last year 21 to 13.

Wide Receiver Kelvin James says, "Its a big week for us man. We are just trying to work hard. Trinity is our rival, we are going to go hard you know, try to get that victory, try to shut them down and shut their mouths up." Parker added, "One thing we are trying to do is be more multiple by formation and move guys around a little bit, and make it somewhat confusing for the defense. We feel like we have a few weapons on our team that we will be able to utilize. Obviously playing Trinity at home your first game is a change to come out and show your improvement and what you have done so hopefully we will play well Friday night."

