Garrison & Tenaha Update

You know that old saying, playing up in competition makes you better? Well that's Tenaha's motto as the number one Tigers wont play another 1A division two team until district. That's right, Tenaha's 1st six games of the season will be against either 2A or 1A division 1 opponents. The Tigers who open on Friday at home against Joaquin played a similar non-district schedule last season and went 2 and 4. We all know how that turned out, Tenaha ended up playing for the state title. If the tigers are to win their second state championship in three years, head coach Terry Ward says along with their numerous playmakers, the guys upfront will be key.

Ward says, "We said that is going to be the most important thing we have, last year we started two freshman on the offensive line and still had a great season. This year those two guys are sophomores, we have all of our offensive line back, we only lost one so we have four starters back, but the other kid is back. We are excited about our offensive line and they are way ahead of where they were last year."

Down the road about 18 miles, Garrison is preparing for its season opener which will be at Hemphill. Now I wish we could skip this week because Tenaha and Garrison are facing off next Friday in what should be a great game. But for now, the Bulldogs are focused on perfecting their offense and defense under now second year head coach Craig Barker. Garrison, who made the jump to class 2A last season still made the playoffs and is gunning for its fifth straight post-season appearance.

Barker says, "We have a big tradition here at Garrison, that was one of the reasons I came here. We are looking for big things this year, the expectations by both the community and team are high and we want to prove that we can play."

