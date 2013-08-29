Angelina County Sheriff’s Office reveals new mobile app

The AngelinaCounty Sheriff's Office is utilizing technology to help create a more informedand safe community.

Angelina CountySheriff Greg Sanches says after three months of work the sheriff's office appbecame available Wedensday.

"We can put outpush notification to the public when things occur if there is a road closure,or somebody's lost whatever different events that come up," said Sanches.

The jail roster,a crime map, wanted listings and county information are just a few of theresources smart phone users will have at their fingertips. Sanches says healong with members of his staff will be able to send alerts while on scene.

"It will be real timeif we have a crime that goes down and we're looking for somebody if we have acar or a person go missing then we'll be able to put that out instantly,"said Sanches.

The new app not only sendsout alerts but allows the public to report crimes.

"The public has tohelp the law enforcement which they do so we're able to get that info out andquickly and hopefully solve a lot of crimes," said Sanches.

Sanches is urging everyoneto take advantage of the free app but says information isn't limited to smartphone users and anyone can set up alerts online.

"They can at leastget it in a text message even if they don't have the app and that's kind ofneat that we have for the phones that aren't smart phones," said Sanches.

Sanches says the app is aproduct that will keep residents connected to law enforcement to make them feelsafer.

To sign up for text alerts visit: www.apparrest.com/textmessage/AngelinaCountySheriffDept

