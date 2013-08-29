Late registration underway at Angelina College

Late registrationcontinued Thursday at Angelina College

During the summer thecampus saw changes to the parking areas and several buildings are undergoingrenovations to make room from new students

Officials say enrollmentis up from last year's numbers and say there is still time for anyone to come in and fill out and application.

"It's never too lateto start school whether you are coming straight out of high school or its been30 years it definitely gets your foot in the door to more possibilities,"said Jeremy Thomas, Director of Enrollment.

Classes at Angelina College start on Tuesday andpotential students can still register that day from 8:00a.m until 6:00p.m.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.