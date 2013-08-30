Lufkin McCoy's employee dies from injuries in forklift accident

A Hudson man who was injured in a workplace accident Tuesday at McCoy's Building Supply died Friday.

Lufkin fire spokesman Steve McCool confirmed Drake Floyd, 19, died from injuries sustained when he got crushed between a truck and a forklift.

He was taken to a Lufkin hospital Tuesday afternoon and then flown to a Houston hospital Tuesday night.



According to Lufkin police, Floyd was unloading sheetrock at the time of the accident.

Floyd was the son of Steve Floyd, the public works director for the City of Lufkin. He released a statement through Deputy City Manager Keith Wright.

"He wanted everyone to know he greatly appreciated all their prayers and support for Drake," Wright said. "He asked for continued prayers for the family. He also wanted to let everyone know he did die peacefully."

Wright said Floyd was an organ donor.

"He was donating his organs and he hopes that other people will be saved from having to go through this," Wright said.

Wright said Floyd died around 11 a.m.



A spokesman for McCoy's corporate office was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

Friday the faculty at Hudson High Schoolremembered Floyd, he graduated from the high school in 2012.

"He always had asmile on his face, he was always friendly and happy and treated people the rightway, he just loved everybody," said Wade Fitzgerald, Assistant BaseballCoach.

Hudson AssistantSuperintendent Donny Webb describes Floyd as and bright student and outstandingathlete, but says what set him apart was his character.

"Drake was one of thestudents when he saw you he always had a smile on his face, he always came upto you and shook your hand," said Webb.

School officials say whether he was on thefield or in the classroom Floyd was able to make an impact on all who knew him.

"Anytime you'rearound a student like that he has an impact on you and it's not just studentshe had an impact on, a person like that, with his qualities impacts everybody,"said Webb.

Assistant baseball coachWade Fitzgerald says Floyd came to the school his senior year and says he wasrespected by his teammates and coaches for his competiveness and integrity.

"Drake was a greatbaseball player but what we will remember Drake as is a great human being,"said Fitzgerald.

