Two Diboll women arrested after running from police

Two Diboll women were arrested Saturday morning after running from police officers.

According to the Lufkin Police Report, officers responded to a report of an assault on the 3300 Block of Lotus Lane.

The report says when officers arrived to the scene, the suspect was gone.

According to Sgt. Rodney Squyres, the suspect drove by the residence and officers were able to make a traffic stop.

The report says, Savannah Glover Smith, 43, Hanna Fowler, 23 and another passenger jumped out of the car and ran from police.

Police were able to track down, Smith and Fowler, Squyres says the third suspect has been identified and there is a warrant out for their arrest.

Fowler and Smith were both charged with evading arrest; Smith also received an assault charge.

