Lufkin men found asleep in a car arrested for drug possession

Lufkin men found asleep in a car arrested for drug possession

Juan Mandujano (Source: Angelina County Jail.) Juan Mandujano (Source: Angelina County Jail.)
Irving Soto (Source: Angelina County Jail.) Irving Soto (Source: Angelina County Jail.)
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

Two Lufkin men were arrested Saturday morning after beingfound asleep in a car.

According to the police report, Juan Mandujano, 24, andIrving Soto, 22, were found sleeping in a car on the 1200 block of MyrnaAvenue.

The report says the car was in the middle of the road.

Authorities say they found a pill bottle of Xanax inMandujano's pocket and eight bags of K2 in the vehicle.

Mandujano was arrested for possession of a dangerous drugand Soto was arrested on a warrant for no driver's license.

