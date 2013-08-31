Lufkin First Assembly provides drivers with discounted gas

Saturday morning hundreds of cars crowded theWest Loop Chevron, to take advantage of discounted gas prices.

"I think it's a great thing theyare doing for us," said Brenda Howard, Driver.

The first 400 cars received a dollaroff each gallon of gas.

Lufkin First Assembly hosted the gasbuy down, hoping to impact the community and make a visit to the pump lesspainful for drivers.

"It's something you don't really see, anopportunity to get gas at $2.50 a gallon, that actually could be the differenceof being able to get to work for the rest of the week," said Alvin VanderLeest, Outreach Pastor, LFA.

"I have grandchildren and I do believeit would be great for the ones who don't have the extra money, that can gotowards food, school, supplies any of their needs," said Howard.

Outreach Pastor Alvin Vander Leestsays the ultimate goal of the church is to help anyone they can.

50 volunteers were on hand, pumping gas,washing windows and even saying a quick prayer for anyone in need.

"Just to help people in a simpleway, show people that there is a church that cares not just about spiritualthings but can also help in simple act of kindness," said Vander Leest.

The discount started at 10:00 a.m. butvolunteers say cars were lining up an hour ahead of time.

Lillie Anderson says saving that extradollar per gallon will make getting in the back to school routine a lot easier.

"It really saves the day andhelps a lot because I've been up and down the road with little ones trying toget them back to school," said Anderson.

Vanderlest says a church should workoutside of its walls and hopes drivers leave the station feeling encouraged bythe act of kindness.

Drivers were limited to 10 gallons a tank. Churchofficials say the buy down took about four hours and ended just before 2:00 p.m.

