Huntington using win as motivation

You can say it's a new year and a new beginning as a team, but until you accomplish something, that saying doesn't mean much. The Huntington football team has definitely accomplished something. The Red Devils snapped a 19 game losing streak in week zero by defeating Tarkington 20 to 18. Under new head coach Ryan Soderquist, Huntington has turned to a double wing offense to better suit its players, including quarterback Jeremiah Robertson. The next step now is to win two games in a season, which Huntington hasn't accomplished since 2010.

Coach Soderquist says, "We talked to the kids, they came and watched film yesterday and last week is over with and we are preparing for a good Westwood team. You know we don't have the time to focus on what we did last week, we have to focus on Friday." Tanner Evett added, "Nobody expected us to win, even people up at the school. They are thinking oh they are not going to win they are going to get stomped like they did last year. But coach Soderquist has come in and turned everything around. He has changed everybody's attitude and made it a good football team." Matt Treadway had similar remarks, "I'm loving coach Soderquist, he's brought a lot of energy and really brought life to the program."

