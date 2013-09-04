SFA offered Tech's Mayfield

Aside from the different color jersey's, it will be hard to tell whether its Stephen F. Austin or Texas Tech on offense based on scheme. Both the Jacks and Red Raiders run the spread and both come to find out have a pretty good quarterback leading the way. Everyone around here knows what Brady Attaway can do. He started his senior season by throwing for 450 yards and four touchdowns in last week's loss to Weber State. It's Tech's signal caller though that has people talking. Baker Mayfield who is a true freshman walk on threw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns in the Red Raiders win over SMU. What's interesting, SFA already knew about Mayfield. Head coach JC Harper tried to lure the Lake Travis product to Nacogdoches.

Harper says, "We went after him pretty hard, we went down there a couple times and visited with him and you know he had his mind set on going FBS and Tech offered him an opportunity to walk on and heck they made a great choice. The guy is a great competitor and look what he did in the 1st game. He throws for 4 touchdowns and runs for another so everything we knew about him we see and I'm happy for him.

