Angelina Arts Alliance selling performance tickets in advance

It's open season for the Angelina Arts Alliance, for the firsttime in its history, tickets for every show in the 2013- 2014 season areavailable in advance. Managing Director for the arts alliance, Tracy Pinkerton,says tickets are normally only available 30 days prior the show.

This season features shows like "Alice and Wonderland,""Rhythmic Circus" and "a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald,"

Officials say the offer only last until September 30th.

"You can get seats before everybody else. If you get them thismonth and they are great for presents, and you can have the tickets in yourhand, but mostly though it's to get the tickets in advance right now," saidTracy Pinkerton, Managing Director, Angelina Arts Alliance.

Tickets are available atthe box office, online and even by phone.

For more information on the upcoming seasonvisit http://www.angelinaarts.org/

