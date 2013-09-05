Garrison ready for match-up with Tenaha

One of the best games in East Texas on Friday will be in Garrison when theBulldogs take on number one Tenaha. This is the fourth straight year the twoschools, which are just 17 miles apart, will meet.

After taking down the Tigers in 2010, Garrison has lost the last twomeetings by a combined 13 points. The Bulldogs scored just six points againstTenaha last year, but are coming off a 48 to nothing shutout victory overHemphill in week zero. Athlete Cameron Rodriguez and running back Logan Clarkprovide head coach Craig Barker with the firepower necessary to hang withtalented Tenaha.

Barker said, "This is a big week for us and all I had to say was it'sTenaha week and we all kind of locked in and focused a little bit more and weare definitely ready for the challenge. We'll have to make sure we are sound inour fundamentals and we are where we are suppose to be and break down and beable to make plays." Clark added," A lot of us know people in Tenahaso we kind of get to talk crap to each other and get in each other's head. Weknow they have 4 main players, I mean their two running backs, quarterback andreceiver. I mean if we get their run game stopped, we have one receiver to stopthen."

