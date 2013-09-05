Hometown Heroes set to be honored at Forest Festival

Whataburger and the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce are working together to honor Angelina County's home town heroes.

The Hometown Heroes every will take place on Thursday September 19th during the Texas State Forest Festival.

Eight volunteer fire departments will be working to raise money to better serve their communities.

A jalapeño eating contest is just one of the exciting way fire fighters will work to raise funds.

"Whataburger's desire is to give back to the community and to really honor some of the local heroes that you don't necessarily hear on the news all the time, the unsung heroes. Our goal is to real thank the people that are coming out, said Melinda Sullivan, Marketing Director.

The event will also honor local heroes who have served our country and continue to do their part and to serve the community.

