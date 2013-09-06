Corrigan-Diboll set to meet

There are some juicy match-ups on the week one slate in high school football, and the Corrigan-Diboll game is right there at the top. Only 14 miles separate the two towns and as you would imagine, it's a heated rivalry anytime the Jacks and Bulldogs get together. The 2013 edition will be in Lumberjack country, but both sides will be well represented in the Red Zone game of the week. Corrigan who is a small 2A school is coming off a 47 to 19 win in week zero over Elysian Fields, while Diboll from class 3A suffered a 70 to 13 defeat. This is the fourth straight year the two teams will meet, and so far Diboll has the edge in the series two games to one. Corrigan's lone win came in 2011, but the underdog Bulldogs expect to pull the upset.

Wing back Cody Rodgers says, "Its a serious rivalry, we have a bunch of friends slash enemies down there. We had a bunch of people have moved from here to Diboll. I'm waiting for that game I have a bunch of family that will be there and it means a lot to me. It will be intense and violent, its going to be a great game but we are going to eat them" Running back Keegan Mitchell added, "its personal for everyone else, because they are right down the road, its real competitive." Carlos Iguanzo added, " There is just something about them. I don't like them a lot, I don't know why, I don't know. Maybe because they are red like Groveton, but they talk a lot of noise though, they won last year and weren't suppose to, but that wont happen this year."

