Nacogdoches residents encouraged to check validity of door to door sales persons

Residents in two Nacogdochesneighborhoods have recently filed complaints about a door to door sales personclaiming to be endorsed by the city. Nacogdoches City Attorney Rob Athertonsays the salesman asked residents the pronunciation or spelling of their nameas compared to the city list.

"They didn't knowwhether or not the individual was insome way affiliated with the city of Nacogdoches as it turns out the individualwas selling electric power," said Atherton.

Atherton says thecomplaints came from areas on Sarah Anne Street as well as the Village Gatesubdivision.

The city attorney tellsKTRE the salesman's approach isn't illegal but can be misleading and wantsresidents to know the city doesn't have any affiliations with products of doorto door sales persons.

"The city certainlydoesn't endorse door to door sales people or a particular power service,"said Atherton.

Atherton says residentsneed use their best judgment when it comes to door to doors salesmen.

Anyone from the city willbe and uniform or will have and I. D. card with a picture, their name and citydepartment.

"They will haveplenty of publicity before the city of Nacogdoches ever endorses individualsales people or individual products," said Atherton.

The City Attorney's officehas contacted the sales office of the company involved and the person hasagreed to change the presentation to avoid more confusion.

Officials say if the salesmethod isn't altered residents can contact the city attorney's office and theywill go further with the company.

Copyright 2013 KTRE.All rights reserved.