Hudson police: Drunk man accidentally shoots wife

Hudson Police are investing an accidental shooting that happened Friday night.

At approximately 12:30, Hudson Police and the Angelina County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4300 block of Ted Trout Drive in reference to someone having been shot.

The preliminary investigation shows that Walter Estes was putting a weapon back together when the weapon was accidentally discharged, striking Nancy Carroway in the abdominal area.

Hudson Police Chief Jimmy Casper says Estes was drunk when the weapon was discharged.

Carroway was transported to Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

No charges have been filed at this time, pending further investigation.

