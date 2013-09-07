Texas Forestry Museum hosts Family Day

The Texas Forestry Museumis reaching out to the East Texas community through family day events.

The museum organizedseveral family friendly activities including origami and scavenger hunts.

Museum officials say they wanted to offer thecommunity a day to come and see what they have to offer.

They also want to give children a lesson on EastTexas history.

"We definitely wantpeople to start coming to the museum just to get a feel for it and learn aboutthe timber community we have a big lumber area and it covers all about the sawmill and around the area," said Kaitlin Wiseman.

Visitors also got to check out a newlyrefurbished Fairmont speed car.

Copyright 2013 KTRE.All rights reserved.