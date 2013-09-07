Trinity woman killed in vehicle rollover

A Trinity woman was killed Saturday morning in a vehiclerollover.

According to the DPS report, Debra Renia Havard, 55, wasdriving a 1997 Mercury Mountainer westbound on FM 230, about three miles westof Trinity.

The report says Havard left the roadway on a curve,overturned and was ejected from the vehicle.

Havard was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:29 a.m.byJustice of the Peace 3 Bobby Nicholds.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Brady Germeroth.

Havard was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2013 KTRE.All rights reserved.