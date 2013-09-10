Limiting big running plays is Lufkin's focus

For the second straight week, Lufkin gave up big plays on defense and dug themselves an early hole. This time, the Panthers weren't able to overcome those mistakes and dropped to one and one on the year with a 42 to 30 loss on Friday at Tyler Lee.



In week zero, Head Coach Todd Quick's team was down 21 to 7 in the 1st quarter to John Tyler, and this past Friday, Lufkin was down 14 to nothing in the blink of an eye. Now no one said defending the new innovative spread offenses was easy, in fact they are down right hard to stop. It comes down to making plays in space, and Lufkin didn't do that against the Red Raiders, giving up over 300 yards rushing.

Quick says, "Speed is a big thing and you have to be better one on one, because it all boils down to a one on one battle to see if who wins or if you make the stop. So, you have to tackle, it doesn't matter if the guy breaks out in the open or not, you still have to get him on the ground and we didn't do a very good job of tackling." Defensive tackle Dayrien Driver added," Its really discipline, you have to stay in your gap. That way if they run by you, you can make the play or if you don't, you can have that gap closed for the linebacker to make the play."

