SFA all about improving

For the first time since 2007, the Stephen F. Austin football team has started the season at 0 and 2. Now last week's 61 to 13 loss to FBS opponent Texas Tech deserves an asterisk, but still, you wonder what a start like this does to the mindset of a team. The Jacks lost by 10 in the opener on the road at Weber State, and then couldn't hang with the faster, bigger, and better Red Raiders. The good news is head coach J.C. harper takes a simple approach to each week. Therefore he says you will see an improved SFA team at home on Saturday night against mcMurry.

Harper says, " I just look simply that its an opportunity to get better. Just as last week was an opportunity to get better and we have 10 weeks to get better each and every week and that's just the way I look at it. So if I look at it like that, I would have to think our whole team looks at it like that. Its not always a fun approach, but its the one I like because there are no highs or lows, we just stay right where we need to be."

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rightsreserved.