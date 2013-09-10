Forest festival still in need of volunteers

The 29th Annual Forest Festival is still in need of volunteers.

Festival officials say right now they have 150 volunteers signed up but still need about 50 more.

Volunteers will be asked to work ticket booths, help with refreshments and assist throughout the festival.

Communications Manager Shaina Strong says they really need volunteers for Saturday at the festival.

"The Forest festival couldn't be as successful if it weren't for volunteers. Without volunteers we couldn't even put it on they are so essential to making the festival run smoothly," said Strong.

For information on how to sign up visit www.TexasStateForestFestival.com and click get involved.

