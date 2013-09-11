Nacogdoches feeling confident after win

For the first time since 2009, the Nacogdoches football team has started the season at 1-0. So is Nac back? Well after not winning a single game in 2012, head coach Bobby Reyes' team is off to a solid start after knocking off a ranked 3A opponent in Henderson 35 to 14.



Now though, the road gets a little tougher. The Dragons are set to host long time rival Lufkin this Friday before taking on number one Carthage in two weeks. Last Friday's victory over the

Lions has no doubt given Nacogdoches confidence and a pep in its step. They forced turnovers, flew around on defense, and produced points. The black and gold will now try to defeat the Panthers for the first time in 20 years at home on Friday.

Reyes says, "I told the kids, we aren't just coming to play, we are going to play to win, and that's what we anticipate. Our goal right now is to go out and win the football game. We are not looking at losing by 5 and say well we played close, that's not it." Jacorey Whitaker added, "What it takes is us going out as a football team and smashing them in the mouth from the get go. Showing them that Nac is here and we are ready." Malik Gilder added, "Dominate them from the first quarter. First quarter to the fourth quarter. We got to win offensively, defensively, and special teams, if we win those we will win the whole thing."

