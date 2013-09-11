St. Patrick’s Catholic School hosting memorial golf tournament

Saturday St. Patrick'sCatholic School is working to raise money while remembering the life of acommunity leader.

The school is hosting the3rd Annual Paul Perez Memorial Golf Tournament to raise funds for the school.

Principal Jim Menz saysthat Perez was a friend to the school for many years and devoted his time toworking behind the scenes.

"Because he was sucha strong supporter of our school we elected to rename the tournament for PaulPerez. Paul worked at Lufkin industries but he was a very strong supporter ofour school," said Jim Menz, Principal, St. Patrick's Catholic School

The tournament starts Saturdayat 8:00 a.m. at the Neches Pine Golf Course in Diboll.

The cost is $380 per team and $100 forindividual.

