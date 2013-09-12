Lufkin consignment shop raising money for pregnancy center

Generations ConsignmentShop in Lufkin is using their businessto support local non-profit organizations.

The consignment shop willhost their first benefit yard sale this Saturday and all the proceeds will goto the Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin.

Shop owner Erin Gallagher saysthey plan on hosting a benefit each month for a local organization.

Gallagher says the spirit of giving to thecommunity was inspired by her grandparents.

"It was always theirmission to give back to the community so we're giving through donations, kidsclothes, things like that for school and different organizations that needhelp," said Gallagher.

All the clothes in thestore will be priced at a dollar andcustomers can expect at least half off other items in the store.

The sale lasts from 8 a.m.to 12 p.m.

Generations ConsignmentShop is located at 203. N John Redditt Drive.

