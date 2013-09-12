SFA soccer set to host LSU

Friday nights no doubt belong to high school football, but tomorrow evening might be an exception. The Ladyjacks soccer team is set to host LSU in a great non-conference match-up. SFA who is 4-1-1 on the year is off to the best 6 game start in program history. The Tigers meanwhile are coming off an upset win over number 13 USC. The Ladyjacks have already played Arizona State at home and now LSU is coming to town.

Head Coach Wally Crittenden says, "Its a good team, its the kind of game as players we want to get ready for, and as coaches we want to get ready for. These are the games that really define seasons. So we are going to be up for it, we are going to go after them, its going to be a fantastic game."

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rightsreserved.