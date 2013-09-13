Harold’s House wraps up first child abuse conference

FridayHarold's House wrapped up their first East Texas Child Abuse Conference.

Friday'sfocus was on federal and local agencies working together and what resources areavailable to them.

Childadvocates, CPS, law enforcement and prosecution covered case studies andtraining programs and to help the agencies improve how they work together toprotect children.

"Ithink these people are going to be able to go back to their agencies with sometools in their hands to better work these cases and we are going to have somebetter outcomes in child abuse cases because of the recourses they receivetoday," said Ashley Cook, Community Education Director.

The conference was free for all who attended and officials sayplans are already underway for next year.

