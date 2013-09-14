Jasper man killed after car crashes into a tree

A Jasper man was killed in a one vehicle wreck early Saturday morning.

According to the DPS report, Dustin Murray, 29, was driving 2012 Chevy 4-door southbound FM 1007, two miles north of Recreation Rd. 225.

According to the report, the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.

Murray was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:45 a.m.

The report says Murray was not wearing a seatbelt; the next of kin has been notified.

