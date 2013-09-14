One killed in Polk Co. vehicle accident

A Humble man was killed Friday night in one vehicle wreck inPolk County.

According to the DPS report, Timothy James Keller, 46, wasdriving a 2008 Kia Sorento eastbound on US 190, five miles west of Livingston.

According to the report, Keller was driving erratically,left the roadway and struck a culvert.

Keller was taken to Livingston Memorial where he died at6:54 p.m.

The next of kin has been notified.

