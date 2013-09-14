One killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Nacogdoches Co.

A Dallas man was killed Saturday morning after being hit bya car in Nacogdoches County.

According to the DPS report, Roy-John Salley, 21, waswalking on US 259 in the northbound outside lane when he was struck by anoncoming vehicle.

The report says Joseph Corley of Nacogdoches, was driving a2006 Dodge Ram when he struck the pedestrian.

Salley was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:25 a.m.

The next of kin has been notified

