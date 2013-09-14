City of Lufkin cancels boil-water notice

The City of Lufkin has canceled the boil-water notice andresidents return to normal water usage.

After a water-mainbreak Friday, city officials urged residents to conserve water until the linewas fixed.

Saturday, Deputy City Manager Keith Wright says all bacteriologicaltests on the water came back negative and residents can return to normal usage.

The 24-inch line break occurred around 4:30 a.m. Fridayon Fourth Street, between Bremond Avenue and Groesbeck Avenue.

Copyright 2013 KTRE.All rights reserved.