E. Texas Praise Symphony hosting missions benefit concert

They call themselves "musicianaries," usingtheir passion for music to spread the Word of God.

"It's awesome torepresent the Lord with our music it's a gift he's given all of us," said LavanWatts, trombone player

Saturday morning the EastTexas Praise Symphony started their day rehearsing for their concert, Love inAny Language.

Director Beckie Comptonsays the music is a universal language and they hope to use it as vehicle toreach people locally and around the world.

"Just by sometimeshaving concerts or playing parks or different venues we found that opens thedoor for people who just love music," said Compton.

The group is made up of 30instrumentists of all ages and the money raised from the concert will gotowards sending them on a mission trip to Europe.

Lavan Watts has played inthe symphony for over 20 years and hopes their music encourages all who hearit.

"We're not in the businessof presenting ourselves, using the talents the Lord has given us first of allwe lift up the Lord through music," said Watts.

And while music helps themto communicate around the world, Compton says there is still work to do righthere in East Texas.

"It's not just inforeign countries it's also here at home and we hope that we can show everyone music is a ways to reachpeople," said Compton.

The East Texas Praise Symphony Concert is tomorrow at HarmonyHill Baptist Church in Lufkin.

The performance starts at 5:00p.m., admission is free andthey will be taking an offering to benefit their mission work.

