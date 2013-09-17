Lufkin church buying gas for drivers this weekend

Thisweekend one Lufkin church is easing the pain at the pump for drivers.

The Spanish congregation at Lufkin First Assemblyis host a gas buy down event this Saturday.

The first 100 cars at the Valero on NorthTimberland will receive $10 worth of gas.

Drivers do have to spend a minimum of $10 toget the extra free gas in their tank.

PastorJoel Rodriguez says they are hoping to impact the community outside the wallsof a the church.

"Nowa days you need gas to get around so many people struggle to get to work theyhave to get a ride to work and some people to need to take their kids, it couldhelp somebody," said Rodriguez.

The gasevent starts at 10 a.m. at the Valero location on North Timberland.

