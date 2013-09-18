Alzheimer’s Association raising awareness in annual Walk Against Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer's association is gearing up towalk against Alzheimer's.

Last year 300 people participated in the walk and helpedto raise $30,000. Officials say 340,000Texans suffer from Alzheimer's.

Organizers hope to raise more money than last year but they need your help toraise awareness and gain support throughout the community.

"We need to raiseresearch money, we need to raise awareness because for Alzheimer's we don'tknow how to prevent it and we don't have as many treatment options," saidJim Denman, Board Member.

The 2013 Walk to endAlzheimer's" is Saturday September 28th at the Lufkin Middle School Track.

To sign up visit:www.alz.org

