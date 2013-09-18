SFA running game shines in win

It was a great day at the office on Saturday for the Stephen F. Austin offense as Brady Attaway and company racked up 630 yards and 50 points. There is no doubt SFA is a pass heavy team, but achieving some sort of balance should remain a priority.



Running the ball with their stable of backs will keep the defense guessing and not allow them to key in on Attaway. Of the 118 plays they ran, the Jacks called 50 runs and were successful, gaining five yards per rush. In the end, SFA ran for over 250 yards, by far the most this season. SFA will always be in the top one or two in the Southland Conference in passing offense, but being fourth or fifth in rushing will make the unit that much more explosive.

Running back Gus Johnson says, "When defenses drop back and sit on the pass, you know Brady can hand the ball off and then when we start gashing them on the run, they will come down and he can sit back there and throw the ball around like he likes to do so it helps out a lot."

