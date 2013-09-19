H.S. Football Update: Lufkin a bit off in passing game, Garrison & San Augustine set to meet



Lufkin's running game was actually a bright spot in Friday's loss to Nacogdoches. Steven Sowell ran for more than 100 yards in the first half and finished with over a buck fifty. Being without key starters on defense has definitely put the pressure on the offense to go out and produce big points. They were able to in week zero, but the production the last two games has gone down. Quarterback Trey Cumbie and the Panthers offense is like lightning waiting to strike at any moment. The problem though has been costly turnovers and being just a tad off in the deep passing game.

Head coach Todd Quick says, "we have got to start throwing and catching, we have people there, we are just a hair off. We are either too long or too short or just out of bounds so we just have to get back in that rhythm of what we were going earlier in the year."

One of the more anticipated match-ups on Friday night will take place in Garrison as the number 10 Bulldogs are set to host area foe San Augustine. Garrison is a perfect 3 and 0 on the year and is coming off a close 41 to 34 win over Brook Hill. Head coach Craig Barker's team has scored 40 or more in two of its three contests.



San Augustine meanwhile is 0 and 2 on the young season, but its not because a lack of offense. The wolves have scored 67 points, but have given up 86. They are coming off a hard fought six point loss to Deweyville and will look to ruin Garrison's perfect season with their high powered offense.

