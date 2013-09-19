Jacks football looking for statement win

If last season's five point loss to then third ranked Montana State is any indication, then Saturday's contest at Homer Bryce Stadium between the Bobcats and Stephen F. Austin could be a barn burner. Montana State is ranked number two in the nation this time around and will be a good test for Head coach J.C. Harper's team. SFA is coming off a complete effort where they destroyed McMurry 50 to 13. Now the War Hawks are obviously no where near the team Montana State is, they lost to SMU by just one point. So far this year, the Jacks have come up empty in chances to impress the rest of the country, losing to Weber State and Texas Tech. A win over the Bobcats though would put SFA on the map.

Running back Gus Johnson says, "If we knock Montana State off you know its going to send a message to everybody in the FCS that we are nothing to play with because obviously they are rolling right now. Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd added, "To be the best, you have to beat the best so I think we will be ready to come out and play. Coming out of fall camp I think we kind of had a big head, but I think we got humbled a little bit the first two weeks. Coach Harper ended by saying, "To me its just going to tell a lot about this football team as to how they handle this kind of situation this kind of game of this magnitude this early."

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rightsreserved.