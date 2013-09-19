SFA volleyball opens SLC play with sweep

Jacque Allen recorded aseason-high 13 digs and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjack volleyball team sweptNew Orleans 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-8) in the Southland Conference opener forboth teams Thursday night in Shelton Gym.

The win over UNO (2-11, 0-1 SLC)marks the first meeting between the two teams since 2008, and is the firstvictory over the Privateers since they joined the conference. The series istied 3-3 all-time between the two schools.

SFA (9-4, 1-0 SLC) swung a .286clip, as Allen made her return to the court after missing the last six matchesdue to injury. The 13-kill night from the Mansfield, Texas, native, is herfourth double-figure kill performance in eight matches played on the season.

Freshman Kaitlyn Granger joinedAllen in double-figures, recording 11. The 11-kill performance ties hercareer-high and is the third time she has hit the mark in 2013.

Junior Paige Holland hauled in 36assists in the win, and libero OJ Olson and Janet Hill finished with 26 and 12digs each, respectively. The Ladyjacks finished with five blocks as a team.

SFA opened all three sets 7-1 overUNO, but had to rally in the opening set after falling behind 18-15. Afterjumping out to the early lead, the Privateers went on a 13-7 run to tie thematch at 14-all. When the match once again evened at 22-22, SFA capitalized onan error from UNO and a pair of kills from Allen to take a 1-0 lead.

The Ladyjacks never relinquishedthe lead in the next two sets, winning each by double-figures, to take thematch 3-0. The sweep is fourth of the season through 13 matches played.

SFA will next welcome SoutheasternLouisiana to Nacogdoches, when the two schools square off at 1:00 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 21.

- From SFA Athletics

