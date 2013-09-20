Texas Sons of Liberty hosting gun rally in downtown Nacogdoches

Saturday the streets ofdowntown Nacogdoches will be filled with guns.

"We stand forliberty, freedom, individual rights and the constitution," said JosieHarrison, TX Sons of Liberty Riders.

The Texas Sons of Libertyis group of Second Amendment advocates promoting gun law awareness.

Saturday they plan to taketheir cause to streets of Nacogdoches.

"We basically standup for the constitution, so we go anywhere we feel the constitution needs to beupheld," said Harrison.

250 people are expected at the Come and Take ItNacogdoches Gun Rally.

The group had to obtain apermit from the city to ensure the closure of Pecan, Fredonia and Pilar streetsto host the event.

"Under Texas law there is nothing illegalabout carrying a gun in a public place," said Mike Kelly, Assistant Chiefof Police.

Organizers say there willbe various speakers, vendors and a march at Saturday's rally.

Nacogdoches AssistantChief of Police Mike Kelly says these rallies have become common but safety isalways a priority.

"These are peoplethat believe strongly in the 2nd amendment right to bear arms and they aredoing it in a legal manner," said Kelly.

Members of the group saytheir goal is to educate Texans on their rights."

"We want people tofeel safe around them and help our legislature make less open carry laws,"said Harrison.

Businesses do have the right to exclude anyonecarrying a firearm from their property.

Organizers say downtownmerchants that do allow guns will be marked with a small flag.

But all these patriotshope to do is honor the constitution with their efforts and encourage others todo the same.

The come and take itNacogdoches rally starts at 10 a.m. behind the visitors center.

Rifles and long guns arerequired to be carried with a sling.

