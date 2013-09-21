Nacogdoches Sheriff Office identifies three in connection to 2009 armored truck robbery

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office has obtained warrants for the arrest of three Nacogdoches men for aggravated robbery, a case that occurred in 2009. The Robbery occurred June 2009 as three male subjects robbed an armored car at regions bank at 300 E. Main. The investigation has been ongoing since that time.

On Friday the sheriff's office arrested Samuel Williams, 29 and Antonio Sonier,41, have been arrested for aggravated robbery, a first degree felony. Williams has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.

Authorities say they are still looking for a third suspect. A warrant for aggravated robbery has been issued for Donnie Daniels. According to a press release from the sheriff's office Daniels is known to hang out in the Lufkin area.

Anyone with information on Daniels whereabouts is asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office or your local law enforcement agency.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office has had a series of ongoing drug investigations in Nacogdoches County. While conducting these investigations, investigators obtained information of drugs being distributed in the 3000 block of N. Pecan Street. The target of the investigation was a Samuel Williams. The sheriff office obtained information while conducting these investigations that Williams had been involved in the armored car robbery.

On Monday September 16, 2013 the Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office arrived at Williams residence and conducted a consensual encounter with Williams. Sheriff Investigators obtained consent to search Williams' residence which led to the discovery of 16 grams of ecstasy and four ounces of marijuana. The sheriff's office also found other evidence at the scene that linked Williams to the armored car robbery. The sheriff's office has also interviewed several other people in the case that has corroborated other information and evidence that the sheriff office has obtained.

The Nacogdoches Sheriff Office contacted the FBI, Texas Ranges and Nacogdoches Police Department. All departments came together and started working on the case. With the information and evidence that these departments had collected in the past and with the new evidence that has been collected we were able to identify and develop probable cause for an arrest for two more suspects that were involved in the robbery.

