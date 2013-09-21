Two Lufkin men arrested for alleged drug possession at a car wash

Two Lufkin men were arrested for possession of a controlledsubstance Friday night.

According to the Police report, Dale Ashton, 33 , and MarkOder, 34, were arrested after police found drugs in their vehicle.

Ray Berry with the Lufkin Police Department says officers responded to a suspicious vehicle ata car wash on the 1100 block of East Denman Avenue. Upon further investigation officers found plastics bags with 1.2 grams of methamphetamines.

Ashton and Oder were charged with possession of a controlledsubstance.

They were both booked into the Angelina County Jail, theirbonds were set at $7,500.

