SFA talks about huge win over Montana State

A statement win, an upset victory, a season changer. Call you it what you want, but Stephen F. Austin's 52 to 38 win over number two Montana State on Saturday no doubt showed the nation the Jacks can compete with the best in the FCS. Being at home certainly helped as SFA has now reeled off nine in a row at Homer Bryce Stadium and is 21 and 4 in Nacogdoches dating back to 2009. Unlike their first three games, the Jacks got off to a hot start and led 17 to 3 at one point in the first quarter.



A deadly combination of run and pass helped SFA rack up a season high 567 yards of total offense, which included a 392 yard effort through the air by Brady Attaway. Running back Gus Johnson eclipsed the 150 yard mark and added three touchdowns.



The defense however may deserve the game ball. They gave up just over 100 yards on the ground and had four interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Overall, this was a show the nation kind of win.

Johnson said, "It was something we knew we could do, but we actually went out there and did it, so I feel like everybody is looking like wow who is this that beat the number two team so now SFA is a team to be recognized." Wide receiver D.J. Ward added,"For us to get this win, it really shows the nation that we are something to be reckoned with, which is big. That's what we wanted. We wanted recognition like this,we want to be a national championship team and that is what we are working towards." linebacker Collin Garrett finished by saying, "We have pretty much always known that we have the talent and that we have a national championship capable team. When we brought all that together you saw what happened on Saturday, we ended up getting the win and we have to go from there. "

