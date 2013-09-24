"New Season" begins Friday for Lufkin

At this time last year Lufkin was 2 and 2 entering district play and went onto win five of its last six games before making a run to the regional semifinals. The Panthers are 1 and 3 this go around, coming off 3 straight defeats, but Friday starts a quote un quote new season. Lufkin obviously needs a good showing at home in its district opener against A&M Consolidated. For one because of confidence and for two, a downward spiral right now would be bad with league favorite The Woodlands next in line. The Panthers continue to give up big plays on defense and turn the ball over on offense, but its fixable. The players aren't down, and instead are ready to show the Lufkin faithful they can still compete for a district title.

"Wide receiver Keke Coutee says, "Its a new season, we are starting over 0-0 now since we are in district and I feel like we are very good team and we have a very good chance to win district. We are never going to give up on anything right now. Our new motto is man up, which means man up to anything that is handed to us in our direction." Linebacker DeAngelo Hightower added, "We need to get our tackling up. We missed a few tackles that gave up long gains. That's really it, everybody needs to do their position and do they job."

