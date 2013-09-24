Businesses honored at Nacogdoches chamber banquet

Thursday night the Nacogdoches communitygathered at the Hotel Fredonia for the 92nd Annual Chamber Meeting andMembership Banquet.

The banquet celebrated the chamber'saccomplishments over the past year and honored businesses and citizens whoinvest into the community.

Chamberofficials say over the past year 19,000 hours have been donated to thecommunity through chamber work.

"It's a night of saying thank you, we thankour chamber members, community partners and we thank our board of directors fortheir year of service," said Angela Wiederhold.

Jack Backers College Bookstorewas honored as Small Business of the Year.

M&S Pharmacy took homeMedium Business of the Year.

Large Business went toDrewery Construction and Roger Van Horn was honored as Citizen of the Year.

