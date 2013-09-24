Lufkin Evening Lions Club hosting gospel concert to benefit children

Thursday the LufkinEvening Lions Club is hosting a gospel concert to raise money for children inneed.

The group has alreadychanged the life of a 13-year-old boy who is losing his vision.

The club set up anappointment for him to be examined at the Angelina Eye Center on Monday.

But officials for thegroup say their work isn't done and want to continue to help local children inneed.

"Particularly whenvision is involved that is a very critical deficiency in a young child andanytime you do that for a youth is changes their life entirely," saidGloria Toran, President, Lufkin Evening Lions Club.

Theconcert is this Thursday at the Lufkin Civic Center, tickets are $11, the showstarts at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2013 KTRE.All rights reserved.