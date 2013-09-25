Loss to Carthage fueling Nacogdoches

One yard is all that separated Nacogdoches from a 3 and 0 start. From Carthage's 21 yard line, with one second left, Hunter McClellan hit Brandon Jones, and Jones drug a few would be tacklers with him before coming up just short of the goaline, giving the Bulldogs a 44 to 40 win over the Dragons. The loss though should have never happened. Nacogdoches had the lead with under a minute left, but let Carthage drive down and score to what turned out to be the game winner. With the dragons expecting to win each game now, yes even over number 1 Carthage, the loss has fueled the black and gold. They have won close games this year already, and now they have lost one. The emotional defeat was a good learning experience for the 2 and 1 Dragons.

Wide receiver Reed Watson says, "I think its going to help this week. I think we are going to be more focused throughout practice and I think its going to carry through the week."

Jadarrius Ervin added, "It kind of struck up some anger in us and we will never slack again. We made a commitment to the team and ourselves that we will never lose our focus again."

Head coach Bobby Reyes finished by saying, "We found out that you cant get happy with 50 seconds left because Carthage did a great job, they got three big plays and scored a touchdown, but we have 23.9 seconds left and we take the ball at end up on the 1 yard line so there is no quit in our kids and that's a very positive thing.

