Lufkin & SFA football updates

Good football teams complement each other on offense and defense. Meaning the offense steps up and scores when it needs to and the defense rises to the occasion at the right moment. Since its week zero blowout win over John Tyler, Lufkin hasn't been able to that. Yes, quarterback Trey Cumbie and company rack up big yardage, but they need to finish drives when the Panthers need an answer. On the flip side, the defense must find a way to limit the big chunk yardage plays and get off the field. The positive part is the offense seems to being getting its grove back, and really Lufkin has been stopping themselves.

Head coach Todd Quick says, "It is starting to flow a little bit, it started to flow in the second half the other night where we came out and took the first drive of the second half and went straight down the field and scored. So we just have to eliminate some of the mistakes that is stopping our drives and do what we are doing." Wide receiver Keke Coutee added, " We are getting more and more chemistry as the season goes on, we are getting better and better and more crisp with our routes and we are just getting better everyday."

Lufkin is at home on Friday night for its district opener against A&M Consolidated.



Stephen F. Austin meanwhile is playing complementary football. The defense is forcing turnovers, and the offense is turning them into points.

The Jacks who picked off four passes last week against Montana State have a Southland Conference best nine interceptions on the season. The offense has done its part, scoring over 50 points in the past two victories for the 1st time since 1989. Its safe to say the Jacks are a confident football team right now and know they can answer their opposition when needed.

Wide receiver D.J. Ward said, "We just rely on each other as brothers and I trust the offensive line to let Brady have enough time, I trust Gus to give Brady enough time to throw and Brady to let that ball go and get it to us. And I trust our running backs to punch it in when we need to. Whenever we need an answer, we know we just got to do what we have to do to answer and it will come out our way."

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rightsreserved.