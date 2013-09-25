FBI studies show violent crimes on the decline in Nacogdoches and Angelina counties

73, that's the number ofviolent crimes in Nacogdoches and Angelina counties in 2012.

"We've aggressivelypursuing criminals, we're aggressively trying to solve crime and it brings awhole different approach," said Jason Bridges, Nacogdoches County Sheriff.

Both counties saw adecrease in murders, rape, robbery and aggravated assaults since 2011.

According to FBI crime statistics, in 2011there were 86 in Angelina County and 85 in Nacogdoches County.

"We never drop our guard law enforcementand citizens should do that as well always have safety in mind," said GregSanches, Angelina County Sheriff.

Nacogdoches Police Chief Jim Sevey says in thepast year there have been fewer interactions between criminals and theirvictims.

"We've seen anincrease in electronic based cyber crime and a decrease in other violentcrimes," said Sevey.

Despite the decrease inviolent crime law enforcement officials say their focus is staying proactive.

"That means being outthere patrolling staying out there with citizens and also getting the citizensinvolvement with law enforcement," said Sanches.

"We have arrested a lot of good suspectsin our county like any county, some of your main offenders are people that youhave problems with and a lot of these people are in jail right now," saidBridges.

Angelina County SheriffGreg Sanches says education is the key and hopes to use the Angelina County appto keep the community informed.

"If we can get thingsout there in real time then that helps catch people a lot quicker and getinformation a lot quicker," said Sanches.

Officials say that safety is a community wideeffort that they hope to continue for years to come.

"Many things figure into it that wecan't control, really every year is a new year and we try to keep up with it asbest we can," said Sevey.

Along with fewerviolent crimes, the FBI data also shows both counties saw a decrease in thenumber of property crimes.

